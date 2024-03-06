AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Simon Turner Sells 27,267 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($106,590.13).

LON AJB opened at GBX 305.60 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 309.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,797.65, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. AJ Bell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 357.40 ($4.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.70) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

