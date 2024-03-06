Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Update

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

AKBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,607,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 86,155 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

