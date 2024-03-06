Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.81, but opened at $35.51. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 2,924,643 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,912.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,912.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,113,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,652,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a current ratio of 29.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

