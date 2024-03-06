Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AKYA stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AKYA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

