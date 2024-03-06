Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) vs. Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Financial Survey

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Invitae has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Invitae shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $481.58 million 0.01 -$3.11 billion ($5.38) 0.00 Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.13

This table compares Invitae and Akumin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Akumin has higher revenue and earnings than Invitae. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -299.14% -6,100.71% -19.68% Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Invitae and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 3 0 0 0 1.00 Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invitae presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,924.10%. Given Invitae’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than Akumin.

Summary

Akumin beats Invitae on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services. It serves patients, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and other partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

