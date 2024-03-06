Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.09. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$13.56 and a 52 week high of C$20.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

