Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

