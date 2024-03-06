Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.38

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 3920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

