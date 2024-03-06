Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$7.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

