Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

