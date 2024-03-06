Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Align Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $299.49 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.78.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

