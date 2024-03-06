Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $198.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 502,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

