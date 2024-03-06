Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $356.00

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 355.16 ($4.51), with a volume of 232636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.50 ($4.49).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 288.08.

Insider Activity

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £495.25 ($628.57). In other news, insider Simon Davis purchased 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £9,946.53 ($12,624.10). Also, insider Neeta Patel purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £495.25 ($628.57). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,661 shares of company stock worth $4,205,552. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

