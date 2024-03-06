Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Kidder Stephen W’s 3rd Largest Position

Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average of $137.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

