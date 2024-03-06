Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

