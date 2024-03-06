Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

