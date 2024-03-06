Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Sets New 1-Year High at $189.40

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189.40 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 186.60 ($2.37), with a volume of 203850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.31).

Alphawave IP Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca bought 25,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £38,684.52 ($49,098.26). 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

