Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Amy Messano Sells 291 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $24,828.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,166.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -627.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
