Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Nelson Dias Sells 491 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CRO Nelson Dias sold 491 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $41,892.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nelson Dias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $31,368.75.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 5.0 %

Altair Engineering stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -627.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altair Engineering

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,538 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the software’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,570,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 189.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the software’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 95.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,414 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 191,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.