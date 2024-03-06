Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Ravi Kunju Sells 134 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kunju sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $11,432.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,750.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ravi Kunju also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Ravi Kunju sold 121 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $10,121.65.
Altair Engineering Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ ALTR opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -627.08, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $92.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
