Alto Neuroscience, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on March 13th (NYSE:ANRO)

Alto Neuroscience’s (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 13th. Alto Neuroscience had issued 8,040,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $128,640,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Alto Neuroscience’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANRO opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,324,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the psychiatry drug development business. The company develops ALTO-100 for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder; ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties to treat patients with MDD; and ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

