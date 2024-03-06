Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,174.0 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Altus Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

