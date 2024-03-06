Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Ameren by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,805,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

