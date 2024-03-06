American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Trading Down 1%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.66 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

The stock has a market cap of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

Institutional Trading of American Customer Satisfaction ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Company Profile

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

