American Express Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 74,560 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the typical volume of 17,337 call options.

American Express Trading Down 0.8 %

AXP stock opened at $217.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.54. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

