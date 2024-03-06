America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $399.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $127.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,001 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,148 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.71 per share, with a total value of $1,083,617.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,199 shares in the company, valued at $38,763,672.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

