Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

ARREF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.97 million, a PE ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

