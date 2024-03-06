Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 83,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amphenol by 361.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $112.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

