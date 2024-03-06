Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Everbridge (EVBG)

Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2024 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.60 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2024 – Everbridge is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Everbridge is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Everbridge is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Everbridge had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/6/2024 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/5/2024 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/5/2024 – Everbridge had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $28.60 price target on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Everbridge had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Everbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Everbridge by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 169,381 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

