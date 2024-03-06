Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $16.53

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.53.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 79.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.98.

)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

