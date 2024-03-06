Analysts Set Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) PT at $24.00

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flowers Foods

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

FLO stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.62%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

