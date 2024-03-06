Analyzing Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) & Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Insulet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 12.16% 32.19% 7.93% Plus Therapeutics -404.27% -421.08% -90.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Plus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $1.70 billion 6.75 $206.30 million $2.91 56.33 Plus Therapeutics $220,000.00 44.79 -$20.27 million ($69.02) -0.03

Volatility and Risk

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insulet has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Insulet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Insulet and Plus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 3 13 0 2.81 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insulet currently has a consensus target price of $250.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.71%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 358.72%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Insulet.

Summary

Insulet beats Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.