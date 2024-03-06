Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Down 1.3%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.32 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48). Approximately 3,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 49,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Angling Direct Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £29.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.02.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

