ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $83.00 at HC Wainwright

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $65.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

