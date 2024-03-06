Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

