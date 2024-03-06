APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $43.00 at Citigroup

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $38.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. APi Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $38.76.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in APi Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

