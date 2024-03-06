Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $52.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.34% from the stock’s current price.

APPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Appian alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Appian

Appian Stock Down 7.7 %

Insider Transactions at Appian

APPN stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. Appian has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,442,014 shares of company stock worth $49,299,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 40.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Appian by 144.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.