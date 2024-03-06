AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.00

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 13257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,840 shares of company stock valued at $24,736,395. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

