Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 854,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

