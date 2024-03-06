AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 184,864 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Voya Financial worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,529,000 after purchasing an additional 381,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,414 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOYA opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

