AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,230 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Greif worth $26,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Greif in the third quarter valued at $751,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Greif by 203.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Greif by 84.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 11.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 75,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Trading Down 1.0 %

GEF opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

View Our Latest Report on GEF

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.