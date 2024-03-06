AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,871 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $23,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after buying an additional 191,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 113,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

