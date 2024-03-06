AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 687,552 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Associated Banc worth $24,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Associated Banc by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ASB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASB

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.