AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 234,886 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $23,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

