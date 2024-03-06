AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 5,458 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPFree Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Eagle Materials worth $22,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

EXP stock opened at $255.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $261.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average is $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.