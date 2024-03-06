AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 5,458 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Eagle Materials worth $22,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
EXP stock opened at $255.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $261.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average is $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
