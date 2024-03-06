AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Nordstrom worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

