AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

