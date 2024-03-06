AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $24,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $184.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.47 and its 200 day moving average is $166.63. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

