AQR Capital Management LLC Has $22.04 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $22,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATO opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.