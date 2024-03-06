AQR Capital Management LLC Has $23.11 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,692 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Yum China worth $23,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,530,000 after acquiring an additional 295,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Down 1.8 %

YUMC stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.